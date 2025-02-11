Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 416 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. This represents a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 3.7 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

