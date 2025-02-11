Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 147 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after acquiring an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $373.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.52. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.90 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,327 shares of company stock worth $1,582,821. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.