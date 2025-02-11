Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,392 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.12% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

