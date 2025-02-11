Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,061 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
