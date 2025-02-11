Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 36,377 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after acquiring an additional 127,669 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,253 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SCHO stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
