Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 204,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,712 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.