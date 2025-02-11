Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPG opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

