Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $617,000 Stock Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.