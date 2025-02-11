Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $805,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

