Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $807,000 Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 94,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 57,045 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

