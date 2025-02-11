Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $866,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,402.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,296.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,277.17. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $800.76 and a 12-month high of $1,438.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

