Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $877,000 Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 95,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.