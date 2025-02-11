Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $905,000 Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $53.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $828.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

