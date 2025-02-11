Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,417.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 694,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,517,000 after buying an additional 457,231 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4,445.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Scotiabank raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

