Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,121 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 436,013 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

