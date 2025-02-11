Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,500 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $4,157,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of URTY opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $68.23.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

