Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 456 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

