Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 77 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $2,049,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,549,491.47. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $5,007,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,370,199.43. This trade represents a 21.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,738 shares of company stock valued at $69,632,506. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.65 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.