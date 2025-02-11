Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 11,522 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after acquiring an additional 494,028 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after acquiring an additional 648,808 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482,017 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:DT opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.40.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
