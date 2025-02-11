Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.8% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 607,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 163,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.7 %

HWC opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.