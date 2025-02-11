Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,055 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco by 304.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

