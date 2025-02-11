Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 107 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 86.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after acquiring an additional 197,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

