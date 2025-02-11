Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 11,575 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

