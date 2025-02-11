Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,683 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after buying an additional 343,875 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,511 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 111,555 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 97,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,231,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

