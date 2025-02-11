Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 195 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,480. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

