Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 478 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %
BHP stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $63.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
