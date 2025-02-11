Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,296 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $5.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

