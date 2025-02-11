Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.49% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $22.88.
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
