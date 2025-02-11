Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000.

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $285.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

