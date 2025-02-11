Summit Materials (SUM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Materials

In other news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

