Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.