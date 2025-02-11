Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,240 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.