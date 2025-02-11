Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SYRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

In related news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088.90. This trade represents a 76.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

