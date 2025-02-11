Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
