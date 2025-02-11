Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.72 and last traded at $230.72. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.99.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average is $290.75.
About Tecan Group
Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.
