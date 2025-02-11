TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTGT

TechTarget Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.28 million, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 399.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 24.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 152.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.