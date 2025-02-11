Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $39.98. Tectonic Therapeutic shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 45,380 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Daniel Lochner purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $249,964.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $249,964.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 129,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,977.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,226,058 shares in the company, valued at $228,798,780.12. This represents a 3.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECX. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,220,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 204.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

