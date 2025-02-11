Telsey Advisory Group Has Positive View of COST Q2 Earnings

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

COST stock opened at $1,061.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,063.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $915.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

