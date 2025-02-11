TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $673.06 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.4 %

TIXT opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIXT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

