Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Head to Head Comparison

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Tempus AI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sabre alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Tempus AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $2.91 billion 0.46 -$527.61 million ($0.79) -4.38 Tempus AI $320.67 million 33.56 -$289.81 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Tempus AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sabre and Tempus AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 3 0 0 1.75 Tempus AI 0 3 9 0 2.75

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.07%. Tempus AI has a consensus target price of $58.55, suggesting a potential downside of 14.36%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Tempus AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -10.01% N/A -2.98% Tempus AI N/A N/A -111.38%

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.