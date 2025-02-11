The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.51. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

