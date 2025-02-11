The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 891.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 521,404 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4,996.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $99.81 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

