THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $101.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 171,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at $4,121,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

