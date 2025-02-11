Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$0.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWM. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

TSE TWM opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

