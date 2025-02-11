Top Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 09th

AltC Acquisition, Oklo, and e.l.f. Beauty are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, or distribution of oil or petroleum products. These stocks can be traded on the stock market, and their value is influenced by factors such as oil prices, supply and demand dynamics, and geopolitical events impacting the oil industry. Investors may hold oil stocks as a way to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially benefit from fluctuations in oil prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $7.73 on Friday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,705,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,660,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,392,098. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

ELF stock traded down $17.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. 23,523,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

Recommended Stories