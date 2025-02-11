TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 10.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,921,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 992,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPG by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TPG by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TPG opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

Insider Transactions at TPG

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.