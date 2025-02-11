TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 10.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,921,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 992,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPG by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TPG by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
TPG Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TPG opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPG
Insider Transactions at TPG
In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TPG
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.