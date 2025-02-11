TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Critical Analysis

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -23.33% -9.31% -1.87% TPG RE Finance Trust 19.65% -7.50% -2.19%

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 TPG RE Finance Trust 1 0 5 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.75%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $8.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $440.70 million 0.59 -$107.99 million ($1.57) -2.49 TPG RE Finance Trust $390.25 million 1.78 -$116.63 million $0.69 12.46

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of December 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

