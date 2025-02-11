TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 28,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
