TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.43 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 35.510-37.430 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $35.51-37.43 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,334.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,294.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $1,100.86 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

