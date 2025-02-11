TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

THS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of THS opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $48,011,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $10,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 206,411 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $8,042,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.